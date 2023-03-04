Melrose Industries PLC (MRO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 9th

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Melrose Industries’s previous dividend of $0.83. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Melrose Industries Stock Performance

MRO stock opened at GBX 154.55 ($1.86) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,188.85, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 144.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 129.60. Melrose Industries has a fifty-two week low of GBX 94.82 ($1.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 169.25 ($2.04). The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84.

Get Melrose Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 165 ($1.99) to GBX 175 ($2.11) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.29) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Friday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 192 ($2.32).

About Melrose Industries

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

Read More

