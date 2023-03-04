Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) is Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Lifeworks Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 2.2% of Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.2% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 349,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,683,000 after buying an additional 169,536 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at $2,423,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 159,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after acquiring an additional 9,376 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at $1,078,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.9% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 36,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE MRK opened at $106.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.02 and a 1-year high of $115.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.94.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Cowen increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.79.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,134.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $462,453.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,245 shares of company stock worth $11,168,256. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Further Reading

