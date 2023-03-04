MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Short Interest Update

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 288,200 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the January 31st total of 226,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 480.3 days.
MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Stock Down 1.8 %
MKGAF traded down $3.40 on Friday, reaching $187.83. 21 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $200.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.33. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 52-week low of $148.41 and a 52-week high of $219.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.28.
MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile
