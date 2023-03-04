Mesoblast’s (MESO) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.50 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Mesoblast from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.83.

Mesoblast Stock Performance

MESO stock opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.15. Mesoblast has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Mesoblast

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MESO. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Mesoblast during the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mesoblast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Mesoblast by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Mesoblast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mesoblast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

Featured Stories

