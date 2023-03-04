Metadium (META) Trading 8.7% Lower This Week

Metadium (META) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 4th. One Metadium coin can now be purchased for $0.0323 or 0.00000144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Metadium has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Metadium has a market cap of $54.57 million and approximately $2.40 million worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.74 or 0.00424180 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,403.47 or 0.28671759 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Metadium’s launch date was October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,687,369,624 coins. The official website for Metadium is www.metadium.com. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadiumk and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Metadium is medium.com/metadium. The Reddit community for Metadium is https://reddit.com/r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Metadium aims to build an identity blockchain ecosystem through a system service called the “Meta ID”. The role of the Meta ID is to provide a service that supports user authentication and personal information verification. Personal information is not stored in the blockchain in order to prevent privacy violations. Online and offline services that require an ID can provide services using information accumulated in the Meta ID. For example, a service associated with a Metadium blockchain can provide basic services for subscription and login, and provide services in the form of decentralized apps or centralized apps.The project’s Mainnet is set to launch on February 28, and META token holders are required to swap their ERC-20 META tokens for the native blockchain META coins in a 1:1 ratio exchange. As the team migrates from the Ethereum blockchain to Metadium Mainnet blockchain, they outline all the steps required for META holders to ensure the safe exchange of their tokens and the timeline of important upcoming events.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metadium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metadium using one of the exchanges listed above.

