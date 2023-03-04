Metahero Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $23.76 Million (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 4th. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Metahero has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. Metahero has a market capitalization of $23.76 million and approximately $543,533.33 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $293.71 or 0.01312642 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00006062 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000131 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00013837 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00033005 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $373.95 or 0.01671247 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

HERO is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

