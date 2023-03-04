Metawar Trading 40.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (METAWAR)

Metawar (METAWAR) traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. One Metawar token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Metawar has traded up 40.9% against the US dollar. Metawar has a total market capitalization of $173.65 million and approximately $12.54 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Metawar

Metawar launched on January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metawar’s official website is metawar.finance.

Buying and Selling Metawar

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.00091289 USD and is up 17.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $11.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metawar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metawar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metawar using one of the exchanges listed above.

