Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 731,900 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the January 31st total of 1,006,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 366.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTRAF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Metro from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Metro from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$72.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Metro from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Metro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Get Metro alerts:

Metro Price Performance

OTCMKTS MTRAF remained flat at $51.85 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,868. Metro has a fifty-two week low of $49.37 and a fifty-two week high of $58.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.21 and a 200-day moving average of $54.06.

Metro Company Profile

Metro, Inc retails and distributes food and pharmacy products. It operates a network of supermarkets, discount stores and drugstores. The company was founded on December 22, 1947 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.