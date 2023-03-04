MFS Special Value Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MFV)

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0378 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

MFS Special Value Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.

MFV stock opened at $4.41 on Friday. MFS Special Value Trust has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $6.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MFS Special Value Trust by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 246,975 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 137,399 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in MFS Special Value Trust by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,125 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in MFS Special Value Trust by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,310 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 14,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in MFS Special Value Trust by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,838 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

MFS Special Value Trust operates as closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to seek high current income, but may also consider capital appreciation by investing in debt instruments rated below investment grade and in foreign securities. The company was founded on November 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

