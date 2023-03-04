MFS Special Value Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MFV)

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0378 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.
MFS Special Value Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.
MFS Special Value Trust Stock Up 0.7 %
MFV stock opened at $4.41 on Friday. MFS Special Value Trust has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $6.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.43.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS Special Value Trust
MFS Special Value Trust Company Profile
MFS Special Value Trust operates as closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to seek high current income, but may also consider capital appreciation by investing in debt instruments rated below investment grade and in foreign securities. The company was founded on November 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MFS Special Value Trust (MFV)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Special Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Special Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.