Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBIP) President Sells $41,808.00 in Stock

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBIP – Get Rating) President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $41,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 30,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,378.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Midland States Bancorp Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Midland States Bancorp stock opened at $26.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.97. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.45 and a 1 year high of $27.10.

Midland States Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.4844 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

