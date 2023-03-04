MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 81.00% from the stock’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for MiMedx Group’s FY2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

MiMedx Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDXG opened at $4.42 on Thursday. MiMedx Group has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $5.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO William Frank Iv Hulse sold 15,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $70,464.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 349,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,605.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Peter M. Carlson sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,927. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO William Frank Iv Hulse sold 15,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $70,464.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 349,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,605.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,547 shares of company stock worth $170,042 in the last three months. 19.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MiMedx Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDXG. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in MiMedx Group by 2,943.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,718,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after buying an additional 1,662,278 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 28.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,018,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,728 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,190,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 2,544.9% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,137,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,300 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,564,000. 56.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

Further Reading

