Mirion Technologies (MIR) versus Its Peers Head-To-Head Comparison

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) is one of 15 public companies in the "Measuring & controlling devices, not elsewhere classified" industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Mirion Technologies to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Mirion Technologies has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mirion Technologies’ rivals have a beta of 0.95, indicating that their average stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mirion Technologies and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mirion Technologies $717.80 million -$276.90 million -6.03 Mirion Technologies Competitors $4.90 billion $677.69 million 6.48

Profitability

Mirion Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Mirion Technologies. Mirion Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Mirion Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirion Technologies -39.44% 2.71% 1.52% Mirion Technologies Competitors -5.37% 6.98% 2.18%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.4% of Mirion Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.7% of shares of all “Measuring & controlling devices, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Mirion Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of shares of all “Measuring & controlling devices, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Mirion Technologies and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirion Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00 Mirion Technologies Competitors 74 431 764 13 2.56

Mirion Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.18%. As a group, “Measuring & controlling devices, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 8.81%. Given Mirion Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mirion Technologies is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Mirion Technologies rivals beat Mirion Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

Mirion Technologies, Inc. provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The medical segment offers radiation oncology quality assurance and dosimetry solutions; patient safety solutions for diagnostic imaging and radiation therapy centers; radiation therapy quality assurance solutions for calibrating and verifying imaging and treatment accuracy; and radionuclide therapy products for nuclear medicine applications, such as shielding, product handling, medical imaging furniture, and rehabilitation products. This segment supports applications in medical diagnostics, cancer treatment, practitioner safety, and rehabilitation. The Industrial segment focuses on addressing critical radiation safety, measurement, and analysis applications; and provides personal radiation detection, identification equipment, and analysis tools. The company's products and solutions also include nuclear medicines, dosimeters, contamination and clearance monitors, reactor instrumentation and control equipment and systems, medical and industrial imaging systems and related accessories, alpha spectroscopy instruments, alpha/beta counting instruments, and gamma spectroscopy detector systems; and electrical penetration, cancer diagnostics, software, and other services. It serves hospitals, clinics and urgent care facilities, dental and veterinary offices, radiation treatment facilities, OEMs for radiation therapy, laboratories, military organizations, government agencies, industrial companies, power and utility companies, reactor design firms, and NPPs. The company was formerly known as Global Monitoring Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Mirion Technologies, Inc. in January 2006. Mirion Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

