Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,681,800 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the January 31st total of 2,073,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 431.2 days.

MIELF stock remained flat at $11.25 during trading on Friday. 93 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650. The stock has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.70. Mitsubishi Electric has a 52 week low of $8.68 and a 52 week high of $12.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.65 and a 200 day moving average of $10.00.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, development, and sale of electric and electronic equipment. It operates in the following business segments: Energy and Electric Systems, Industrial Automation Systems, Information and Communication Systems, Electronic Devices, Home Appliances, and Others.

