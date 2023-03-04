Mizuho Boosts Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Price Target to $390.00

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $385.00 to $390.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $355.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $382.60.

Cooper Companies Stock Up 7.3 %

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $351.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Cooper Companies has a 12-month low of $244.21 and a 12-month high of $430.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.76.

Cooper Companies Dividend Announcement

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The medical device company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.24. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $858.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cooper Companies will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cooper Companies

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 1,000 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.30, for a total transaction of $344,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,662,854.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cooper Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,446 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $103,341,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 19,589 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,180,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Featured Stories

