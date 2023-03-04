Mizuho Cuts Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Price Target to $26.00

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently commented on JAMF. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Jamf from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Jamf to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Jamf from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Jamf from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.00.
Jamf Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:JAMF opened at $21.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 0.97. Jamf has a twelve month low of $17.16 and a twelve month high of $36.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.84.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jamf
Jamf Company Profile
Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jamf (JAMF)
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.