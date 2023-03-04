Mizuho Cuts Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Price Target to $26.00

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2023

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMFGet Rating) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on JAMF. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Jamf from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Jamf to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Jamf from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Jamf from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.00.

Jamf Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JAMF opened at $21.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 0.97. Jamf has a twelve month low of $17.16 and a twelve month high of $36.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jamf

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Jamf by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Jamf by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 690,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,704,000 after purchasing an additional 195,711 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Jamf by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 9,440 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jamf by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Jamf during the 4th quarter worth $477,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Jamf Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF)

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.