Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Short Interest Down 23.8% in February

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the January 31st total of 1,720,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mizuho Financial Group
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 87,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 25,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 12.4% during the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 41,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mizuho Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Mizuho Financial Group Trading Up 3.2 %
About Mizuho Financial Group
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and others. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.
