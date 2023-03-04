MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $115.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $110.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MKSI. StockNews.com raised MKS Instruments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on MKS Instruments from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $116.64.

Shares of MKSI opened at $96.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.56. MKS Instruments has a one year low of $64.77 and a one year high of $163.89.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.01 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 9.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 15.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $5,372,000. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $423,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

