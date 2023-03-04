Molecular Partners AG (OTCMKTS:MLLCF) Short Interest Up 27.5% in February

Molecular Partners AG (OTCMKTS:MLLCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,100 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the January 31st total of 75,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 480.5 days.

Molecular Partners Price Performance

Shares of Molecular Partners stock remained flat at $5.80 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 83 shares, compared to its average volume of 181. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.12. Molecular Partners has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $25.00.

Molecular Partners Company Profile

Molecular Partners AG engages in the development of protein therapies for treatment of serious diseases like cancer and sight-threatening disorders. It also develops its products through its brand known as DARPins, which targets specific and potent monoclonal antibodies that offers potential to address existing limitations of antibody drugs.

