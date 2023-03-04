Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Position Increased by Legion Partners Asset Management LLC

Legion Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,333,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,988 shares during the period. Momentive Global accounts for about 4.9% of Legion Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC owned 1.57% of Momentive Global worth $13,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNTV. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Momentive Global by 339.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 11,390.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6,265 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Momentive Global from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Momentive Global in a report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Momentive Global from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Momentive Global from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Momentive Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Momentive Global Price Performance

In other Momentive Global news, insider Clarence Ewell sold 5,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $45,768.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,955,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Momentive Global news, insider Clarence Ewell sold 5,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $45,768.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,955,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Priyanka Carr sold 8,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $67,993.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 245,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,195.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,162 shares of company stock worth $254,516. 17.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MNTV opened at $7.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.19. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Momentive Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $18.48.

About Momentive Global

(Get Rating)

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback, and SurveyMonkey.

Featured Articles

