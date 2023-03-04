Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS) Director Brian Kabot Sells 20,000 Shares

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Rating) Director Brian Kabot sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total value of $16,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 271,824 shares in the company, valued at $217,459.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brian Kabot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 1st, Brian Kabot sold 20,000 shares of Momentus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.91, for a total value of $18,200.00.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Brian Kabot sold 20,000 shares of Momentus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total value of $16,200.00.

NASDAQ:MNTS opened at $0.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.21. Momentus Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $4.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNTS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Momentus by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,743,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,753,000 after buying an additional 1,510,285 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Momentus by 319.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 882,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 672,402 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Momentus by 334.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 445,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 343,213 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Momentus by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 449,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 215,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Momentus by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 294,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 175,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Momentus Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial space company. The company focuses on providing in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads, and in-orbit services. Its principal and target customers include satellite operators. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

