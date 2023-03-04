Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS) Director Brian Kabot Sells 20,000 Shares

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Rating) Director Brian Kabot sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total value of $16,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 271,824 shares in the company, valued at $217,459.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Brian Kabot also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 1st, Brian Kabot sold 20,000 shares of Momentus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.91, for a total value of $18,200.00.
- On Tuesday, January 3rd, Brian Kabot sold 20,000 shares of Momentus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total value of $16,200.00.
Momentus Trading Up 2.5 %
NASDAQ:MNTS opened at $0.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.21. Momentus Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $4.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Institutional Trading of Momentus
Momentus Company Profile
Momentus Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial space company. The company focuses on providing in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads, and in-orbit services. Its principal and target customers include satellite operators. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.
