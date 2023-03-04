Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTSW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTSW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,400 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the January 31st total of 43,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Momentus

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Momentus stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTSW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 117,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Momentus Trading Up 22.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MNTSW traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.08. 9,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,177. Momentus has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.13.

