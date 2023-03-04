MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CEO Dev Ittycheria Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 40,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $8,314,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 190,264 shares in the company, valued at $39,548,275.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dev Ittycheria also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Dev Ittycheria sold 39,382 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total value of $7,874,824.72.

MongoDB Price Performance

MDB opened at $219.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.15 and a fifty-two week high of $471.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $205.65 and a 200 day moving average of $208.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.25. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 30.73% and a negative return on equity of 52.50%. The company had revenue of $333.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.39 million. On average, research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Wedbush began coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $256.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,969 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 493.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 918,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,738,000 after buying an additional 763,400 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $147,735,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 2,354.2% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 387,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,249,000 after acquiring an additional 371,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 87.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 696,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,396,000 after purchasing an additional 325,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

