MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Dwight A. Merriman Sells 14,095 Shares of Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.95, for a total value of $2,916,960.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,227,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,125,080.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MongoDB Price Performance

MDB stock opened at $219.06 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.15 and a 1 year high of $471.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of -40.79 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.20.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.25. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 52.50% and a negative net margin of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $333.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.39 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

MDB has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Guggenheim started coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.35.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in MongoDB by 32.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,823,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in MongoDB by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Featured Stories

