Moonbeam Price Down 5.3% This Week (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $238.10 million and $6.68 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Moonbeam has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00001820 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00074657 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00053617 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000291 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00009337 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00024224 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003542 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 584,896,490 coins. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.

One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

