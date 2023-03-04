Mountview Estates (LON:MTVW) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $11,848.88

Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of £118.49 ($142.98) and traded as low as £111 ($133.94). Mountview Estates shares last traded at £115 ($138.77), with a volume of 296 shares.

Mountview Estates Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 97.69, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of £118.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of £118.83. The firm has a market cap of £452.40 million, a P/E ratio of 1,491.00 and a beta of 0.45.

Mountview Estates Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a GBX 500 ($6.03) dividend. This is an increase from Mountview Estates’s previous dividend of $250.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a yield of 4.35%. Mountview Estates’s payout ratio is presently 6,426.74%.

Mountview Estates Company Profile

Mountview Estates P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property trading and investment activities in the United Kingdom. It owns and acquires tenanted residential properties; and sells such properties when it becomes vacant. The company trades in regulated, assured, assured shorthold, and life tenancy residential units, as well as freehold and leasehold ground rent units.

