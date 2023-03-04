MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Insider Gillian Anderson Sells 5,213 Shares

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) insider Gillian Anderson sold 5,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $59,949.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,507 shares in the company, valued at $304,830.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

MRC Global Stock Performance

NYSE MRC opened at $11.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $987.07 million, a P/E ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 2.19. MRC Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.75.

Get MRC Global alerts:

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $869.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.18 million. MRC Global had a return on equity of 34.84% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that MRC Global Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MRC Global

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRC. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on MRC Global from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,193,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,213,000 after buying an additional 70,482 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 11,764 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 22,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 167,059 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRC Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada, and International. The company was founded on November 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.