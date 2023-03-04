M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the January 31st total of 2,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of MTB traded up $2.50 on Friday, hitting $152.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,250,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,037. The company has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. M&T Bank has a fifty-two week low of $138.43 and a fifty-two week high of $193.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.67.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTB. Odeon Capital Group raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.76 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays cut M&T Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTB. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $279,000. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 245,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,221,000 after buying an additional 9,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Featured Stories

