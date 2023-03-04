Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mueller Water Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

NYSE MWA traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,048,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,777. Mueller Water Products has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $14.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael T. Tokarz sold 4,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $47,503.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 376,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,269,498.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,840,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,807,000 after purchasing an additional 165,460 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile



Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water. It operates through the Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions segments. The Water Flow Solutions segment includes iron gate valves, specialty valves, and service brass products.

