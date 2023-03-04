Multichain (MULTI) Price Reaches $9.67 on Major Exchanges

Multichain (MULTI) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. Multichain has a market capitalization of $177.64 million and $5.79 million worth of Multichain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Multichain has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. One Multichain token can currently be purchased for about $9.67 or 0.00043275 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Multichain

Multichain’s launch date was December 15th, 2021. Multichain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,363,292 tokens. The official message board for Multichain is multichainorg.medium.com. Multichain’s official Twitter account is @multichainorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Multichain is multichain.org.

Multichain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MULTI is the governance token of Multichain, a network that allows for communication and interoperability between various blockchains, including Ethereum-like chains, Layer 2 chains, Parachains, Bitcoin types of chains, and COSMOS chains. The network comprises SMPC nodes run by different organizations, institutions, and individuals, which collectively sign transactions, with each node knowing only a part of the key to make this happen. MULTI token holders can vote and participate in the governance of the Multichain community and ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multichain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multichain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Multichain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

