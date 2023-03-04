Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.55-$1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.90. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:MYE opened at $21.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $775.63 million, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.41. Myers Industries has a one year low of $15.88 and a one year high of $26.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.13%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MYE shares. TD Cowen lowered shares of Myers Industries from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.50 to $23.75 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Myers Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Myers Industries by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Myers Industries by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Myers Industries by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in Myers Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Myers Industries by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

