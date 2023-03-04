Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Stock Position Raised by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 280.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,403 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 110.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 860.6% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the second quarter worth $66,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the second quarter worth $69,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq Stock Up 0.4 %

NDAQ stock opened at $56.22 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.77 and a twelve month high of $69.22. The company has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $906.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $118,980.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,223.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $118,980.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,223.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $129,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,481,012.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,298 shares of company stock worth $839,614 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $73.33 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.74.

About Nasdaq

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.