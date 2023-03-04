Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Short Interest Down 31.2% in February

Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a decline of 31.2% from the January 31st total of 50,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Naspers Price Performance

OTCMKTS NPSNY traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $36.16. The stock had a trading volume of 48,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,781. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.77. Naspers has a 52-week low of $17.48 and a 52-week high of $41.50.

Naspers Company Profile

Naspers Ltd. operates as an Internet and media group. It operates through the following segments: ECommerce, Social and Internet Platforms, Media, and Corporate. The ECommerce segment refers to internet platforms to provide various services and products. The Social and Internet Platforms segment holds listed investments in social and internet platforms through Tencent, and Mail.ru.

