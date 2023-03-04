Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Natera to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Natera from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Natera from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Natera currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.27.

Natera Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $58.12 on Wednesday. Natera has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $60.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $217.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.50 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 66.79% and a negative return on equity of 106.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.48) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Natera will post -4.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Natera news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 2,244 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $84,419.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,671.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Natera news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 9,312 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $521,099.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,814,656.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 2,244 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $84,419.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,886 shares in the company, valued at $296,671.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,790 shares of company stock valued at $8,749,687 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natera

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Natera by 12.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Natera by 1.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Natera by 1.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Natera by 3.3% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Natera by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

