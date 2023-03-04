Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS) Director Sells $503,262.22 in Stock

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) Director David Moxam sold 81,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $503,262.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 832,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,137,524.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Navitas Semiconductor Trading Up 4.1 %

Navitas Semiconductor stock opened at $6.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average of $4.86. Navitas Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $11.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.42 million, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 2.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVTS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 6,236 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits used in power conversion and charging. It operates in the United States, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Belgium, China, Taiwan, and the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in El Segundo, California.

