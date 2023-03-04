NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Down 9.1% Over Last Week

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $2.10 or 0.00009350 BTC on exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $1.82 billion and $78.50 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00072993 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00054358 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00024441 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003570 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000236 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 865,207,871 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 864,800,779 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 2.08940337 USD and is down -0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 220 active market(s) with $73,077,673.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

