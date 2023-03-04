Neblio Market Cap Tops $27.47 Million (NEBL)

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. Neblio has a market capitalization of $27.47 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for about $1.39 or 0.00006206 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Neblio has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. It launched on August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,833,432 coins. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Neblio

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

