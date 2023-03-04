Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of RxSight from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

RXST opened at $13.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 7.57 and a current ratio of 8.50. RxSight has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $16.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.03 million, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 0.37.

In other RxSight news, Director Bakker Juliet Tammenoms purchased 480,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 980,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,250,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 25.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in RxSight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of RxSight by 413.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of RxSight by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RxSight during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of RxSight during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.87% of the company’s stock.

RxSight, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

