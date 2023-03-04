Nervos Network (CKB) Price Hits $0.0046 on Major Exchanges

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $181.74 million and $5.90 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,381.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.55 or 0.00404568 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00015311 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00089562 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.54 or 0.00659222 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.16 or 0.00559211 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004463 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.72 or 0.00173022 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 40,404,381,989 coins and its circulating supply is 39,879,409,852 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

