NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) Short Interest Down 17.7% in February

NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,300 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the January 31st total of 102,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NetSol Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTWK opened at $2.76 on Friday. NetSol Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $4.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on NetSol Technologies in a report on Saturday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

NetSol Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and enterprise software solutions. It also engages in licensing, customization, enhancement, and maintenance of financial applications under the brand name NFS and NFS Ascent. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading

