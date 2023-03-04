New Hope Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) Short Interest Update

New Hope Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:NHPEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 722,400 shares, a growth of 37.1% from the January 31st total of 527,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 40.8 days.

New Hope Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS NHPEF traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.90. 1,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,925. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.96. New Hope has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $4.84.

New Hope Company Profile

New Hope Corp. Ltd. engages in the development and operation of coal mines, port handling and logistics, agriculture, and oil and gas development and production. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining in Queensland, Coal Mining in New South Wales, and Other. The Coal Mining in Queensland segment includes mining related exploration, development, production, processing, transportation, port operations, and marketing.

