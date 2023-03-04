NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Stock Holdings Cut by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia cut its stake in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 692,882 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,919 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia owned 0.07% of NewMarket worth $208,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 12,580.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. 58.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NewMarket Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NewMarket stock traded up $3.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $353.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,510. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $340.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $316.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. NewMarket Co. has a 1-year low of $280.28 and a 1-year high of $370.58.

NewMarket Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at NewMarket

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.14%.

In other news, Director James E. Rogers sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.24, for a total value of $141,574.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,569.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com raised NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segment include petroleum additives. Petroleum additives are used in lubricating oils and fuels to enhance their performance in machinery, vehicles, and other equipment. It manages properties owned in Virginia and provides various administrative services.

