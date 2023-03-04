News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) General Counsel David B. Pitofsky Sells 23,750 Shares

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 23,750 shares of News stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $409,212.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 63,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,961.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $17.26 on Friday. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.87 and a fifty-two week high of $23.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17.
News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. News had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 2.94%. News’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of News in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in News by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in News by 289.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in News during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in News by 3,529.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the period. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.03.
News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.
