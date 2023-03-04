News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) General Counsel David B. Pitofsky Sells 23,750 Shares

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 23,750 shares of News stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $409,212.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 63,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,961.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

News Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $17.26 on Friday. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.87 and a fifty-two week high of $23.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Get News alerts:

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. News had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 2.94%. News’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

News Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On News

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. News’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of News in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in News by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in News by 289.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in News during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in News by 3,529.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the period. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.03.

News Company Profile

(Get Rating)

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.