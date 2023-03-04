NextEnergy Solar Fund (LON:NESF) Shares Down 0.6%

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (LON:NESF – Get Rating) shares were down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 106.80 ($1.29) and last traded at GBX 106.80 ($1.29). Approximately 1,016,098 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 779,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 107.40 ($1.30).

NextEnergy Solar Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £630.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 485.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 110.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 111.35. The company has a quick ratio of 13.96, a current ratio of 13.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.34.

NextEnergy Solar Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.88 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a yield of 1.71%. NextEnergy Solar Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,636.36%.

About NextEnergy Solar Fund

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited specializes in investments in operational solar photovoltaic (PV) assets. The fund intends primarily to acquire operating assets, but may invest in assets that are under development, that is, at the stage of origination, project planning or construction. Within this sector it intends to acquire assets that are primarily ground-based and utility-scale and which are on sites that may be agricultural, industrial, and/or commercial.

