Nexum Trading Up 544.9% Over Last Week (NEXM)

Nexum (NEXM) traded up 94.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. Nexum has a total market cap of $829.00 million and $370,512.88 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0957 or 0.00000428 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nexum has traded 544.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nexum Profile

Nexum’s launch date was January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Nexum is nexum.ai. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexum’s official message board is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb.

Buying and Selling Nexum

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexum using one of the exchanges listed above.

