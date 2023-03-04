Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.23

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.23 and last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 454471 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.64.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.34 and its 200-day moving average is $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19.

NIDEC CORP. engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of small precision, automotive, commercial & industrial motors, electronic & optical components, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Nidec, Nidec Electronics Thailand, Nidec Singapore, Nidec Hong Kong, Nidec Sankyo, Nidec Copal, Nidec Techno Motor, Nidec Motor, and Nidec Motors & Actuators.

