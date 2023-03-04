Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 871,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,514 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.79% of Nkarta worth $11,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Nkarta by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 96,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 12,976 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nkarta by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,275,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,950,000 after buying an additional 17,190 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Nkarta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Nkarta by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 17,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nkarta by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 690,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,086,000 after purchasing an additional 339,858 shares during the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nkarta alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Nkarta from $81.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Nkarta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Nkarta Stock Up 5.5 %

Nkarta Profile

Shares of NKTX opened at $4.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.27 and its 200-day moving average is $9.54. Nkarta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $20.35.

(Get Rating)

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.