Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Short Interest Update

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,800 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the January 31st total of 81,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nordea Bank Abp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from SEK 150 to SEK 139 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordea Bank Abp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.41.

Nordea Bank Abp Price Performance

Shares of NRDBY traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.76. 41,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,364. The stock has a market cap of $46.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.08. Nordea Bank Abp has a 1-year low of $8.33 and a 1-year high of $12.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.80 and a 200-day moving average of $10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Nordea Bank Abp Company Profile

Nordea Bank Abp ( OTCMKTS:NRDBY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Nordea Bank Abp had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Nordea Bank Abp will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordea Bank Abp engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management. The Personal Banking segment offers the household customers financial services and solutions through internet and mobile bank, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

