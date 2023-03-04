Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NAT. TheStreet upgraded Nordic American Tankers from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. B. Riley raised their price target on Nordic American Tankers from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Nordic American Tankers from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

Nordic American Tankers Trading Up 0.9 %

NAT opened at $4.54 on Wednesday. Nordic American Tankers has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $4.58. The company has a market cap of $878.31 million, a P/E ratio of 75.67 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.20.

Nordic American Tankers Increases Dividend

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $71.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.48 million. Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 8.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 333.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,429,743 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,517,000 after buying an additional 543,609 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,464,144 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $22,840,000 after buying an additional 2,225,910 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,792,916 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,786,000 after buying an additional 57,089 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 266.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,555,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,703,000 after buying an additional 3,311,571 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 206.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,570,946 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,927,000 after buying an additional 2,405,211 shares during the period. 40.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nordic American Tankers

(Get Rating)

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.