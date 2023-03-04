Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.80-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.60 billion-$14.91 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.51 billion. Nordstrom also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.80 to $2.20 EPS.
Nordstrom Price Performance
Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $19.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.24. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $15.52 and a twelve month high of $29.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.16 and a 200 day moving average of $19.30.
Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 44.11% and a net margin of 1.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Nordstrom Dividend Announcement
Analyst Ratings Changes
JWN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Nordstrom from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Nordstrom in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Nordstrom from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.41.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JWN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Nordstrom by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,459,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $174,992,000 after acquiring an additional 131,102 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,552,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,245,000 after purchasing an additional 239,120 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 240.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,988,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,908,000 after buying an additional 1,405,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,161,000 after buying an additional 75,375 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Nordstrom by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,288,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,798,000 after buying an additional 92,015 shares in the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Nordstrom
Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nordstrom (JWN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.