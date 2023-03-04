Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.00 to $3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $890 million to $915 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $905.86 million. Novanta also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.00-$3.20 EPS.

Novanta Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NOVT stock opened at $151.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.07 and a beta of 1.31. Novanta has a 12 month low of $110.84 and a 12 month high of $173.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $218.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.57 million. Novanta had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Novanta will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novanta

In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 2,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total transaction of $335,722.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 136,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,216,321.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.94, for a total value of $948,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,754 shares in the company, valued at $13,682,458.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 2,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total transaction of $335,722.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,216,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,263 shares of company stock worth $3,597,807. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOVT. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Novanta in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Novanta by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 227.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Novanta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

